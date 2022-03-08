Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declines By 17.6%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 190,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASGI stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,168. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

