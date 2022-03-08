Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Decreases By 16.1%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,502. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,428,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

