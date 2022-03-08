Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Expands By 28.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
