Short Interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Drops By 16.1%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market cap of $728.82 million, a PE ratio of 241.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 569,228 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $18,917,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 662,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.