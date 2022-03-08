Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Decreases By 17.2%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,198. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

