Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Drops By 15.7%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bogota Financial news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSBK. TheStreet raised Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

