Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expands By 24.9%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,817.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,815.97 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,409.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,373.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marlowe Partners LP increased its position in Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

