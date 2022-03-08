Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expands By 26.2%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.