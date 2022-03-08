Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Increases By 26.3%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

COMP stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Compass has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

