Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Drops By 18.1%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

