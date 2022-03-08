Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Declines By 15.6%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.