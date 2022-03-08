Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Declines By 17.6%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,436. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

