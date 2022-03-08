Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Declines By 17.0%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 14,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

FOX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,445. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.