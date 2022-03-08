Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Decreases By 15.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

