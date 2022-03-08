Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreases By 17.6%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,440. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.