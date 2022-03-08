Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Drops By 17.2%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,233. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

