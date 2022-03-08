Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declines By 15.7%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,933. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average is $229.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

