Short Interest in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Declines By 15.9%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE IS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,753. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ironSource by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.