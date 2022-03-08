Short Interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Drops By 16.9%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNTE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.