Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Drops By 17.6%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KAII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 806,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAII. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

