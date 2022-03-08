Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Decreases By 18.1%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 139,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koss by 897.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Koss by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koss stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,759. Koss has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.17 and a beta of -1.92.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

