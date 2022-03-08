Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Decreases By 15.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 130,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kubient by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kubient by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kubient alerts:

Shares of KBNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.