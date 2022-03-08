Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Drops By 17.2%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 128,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

