Short Interest in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Rises By 24.7%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,937. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

