Short Interest in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Grows By 27.1%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTOR stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

