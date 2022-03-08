Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 26.3%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.1 days.
MTTWF stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)
