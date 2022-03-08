Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 26.3%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.1 days.

MTTWF stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

