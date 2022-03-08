Short Interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Decreases By 16.2%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,404 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MICT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,308. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

