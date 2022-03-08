Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expands By 27.0%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

