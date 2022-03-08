Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expands By 27.0%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.18.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
