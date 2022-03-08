Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Drops By 18.2%

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MOTV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 14,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Motive Capital has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Motive Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

