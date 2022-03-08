Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Decreases By 17.5%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 59,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.22. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

