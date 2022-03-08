Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 18.1%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,223. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.