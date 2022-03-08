Short Interest in Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Decreases By 16.3%

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 224,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

RENO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,145. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Renovare Environmental has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

