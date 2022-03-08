Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Drops By 17.4%

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. Salona Global Medical Device has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

About Salona Global Medical Device

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

