Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Drops By 17.4%

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. Salona Global Medical Device has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
About Salona Global Medical Device (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salona Global Medical Device (LNDZF)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.