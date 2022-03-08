Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Increases By 25.8%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

