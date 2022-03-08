Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Drops By 17.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 747,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.