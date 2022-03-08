Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Increases By 27.6%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

