Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Decreases By 16.4%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.