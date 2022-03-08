Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 17.4%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,042.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.