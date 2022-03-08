Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Grows By 26.3%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,388 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

