Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Grows By 26.4%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VLOUF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

