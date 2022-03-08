Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 16.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $66.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Savior LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

