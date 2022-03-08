Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 16.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $66.43.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
