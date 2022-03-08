Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Decreases By 15.6%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE YRD opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

