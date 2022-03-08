Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Drops By 17.9%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE YUM traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

