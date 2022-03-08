Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 26.0%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 2,424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
