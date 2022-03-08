Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 26.0%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 2,424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

