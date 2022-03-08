Showcase Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $72,118.74 and approximately $18,264.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

