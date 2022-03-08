SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of SI-BONE worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

