Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.14. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 373,719 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

