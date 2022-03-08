Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.14. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 373,719 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
