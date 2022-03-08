Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.01 and traded as low as C$14.75. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 277,186 shares changing hands.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$992.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

