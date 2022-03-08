Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 5.1%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.64. 1,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGML. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

