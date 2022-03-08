Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 5.1%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.64. 1,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Several research firms have weighed in on SGML. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.