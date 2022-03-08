Signata Price Tops $0.25 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Signata has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $192,815.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

